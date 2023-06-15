Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 414.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Walmart were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock worth $1,859,668,300. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $156.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

