Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,510 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after buying an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.46.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

