Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $217.60

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.60 and last traded at $217.27, with a volume of 656034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.77. The company has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

