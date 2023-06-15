Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s 9th Largest Position

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,512,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $322,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $277.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average is $239.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $278.73. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.