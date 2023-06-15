Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.83

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.81, with a volume of 628889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

