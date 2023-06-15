UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Truist Financial

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $491.90 and a 200 day moving average of $495.60. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

