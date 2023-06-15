United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $141,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $293.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

