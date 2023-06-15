United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56,625 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 114,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

