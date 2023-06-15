United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 7,541 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

