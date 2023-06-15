United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $59.57 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,762 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $59,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

