United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $156.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $156,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

