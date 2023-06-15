Sylebra Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sylebra Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,647 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 13.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 4.78% of Elastic worth $235,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 830.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,293,000 after buying an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after buying an additional 1,062,538 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 877,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $40,308,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 539,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,721,000 after buying an additional 367,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elastic Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $10,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,976,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $10,536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,943,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,976,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,605,483. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ESTC opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Elastic has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

