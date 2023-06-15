Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys 176,540 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,540 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 4.2% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PDD worth $73,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

