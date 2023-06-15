State of Wyoming Purchases 107 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Chevron were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

