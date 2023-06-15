State of Wyoming Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.4% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. State of Wyoming’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.