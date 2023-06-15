State of Wyoming Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day moving average is $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

