State of Wyoming Buys 1,426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.