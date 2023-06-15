Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,782 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 446,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $288.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

