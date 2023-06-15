Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,207 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.97. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $85.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

