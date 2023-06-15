Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 103,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,026,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,610,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $124,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $92,026,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO opened at $50.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

