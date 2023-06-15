One Capital Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.