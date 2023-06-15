NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,442,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.59 and a 200-day moving average of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

