Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $440.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.54. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.53 and a 1 year high of $447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

