Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
