Live Oak Investment Partners Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The firm has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.