Live Oak Investment Partners Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

