Live Oak Investment Partners Buys New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

