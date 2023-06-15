Live Oak Investment Partners Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 7.5% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Live Oak Investment Partners owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

