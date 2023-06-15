JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTGet Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,730 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $75,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

