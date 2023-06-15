JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.3% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 179,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $141.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $413.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

