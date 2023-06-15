iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,417,000 after buying an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.57. The firm has a market cap of $325.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $439.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

