Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,071 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,399,000 after buying an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.77 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

