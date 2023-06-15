Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

