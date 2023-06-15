German American Bancorp Inc. Sells 14,295 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

German American Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
AMZN stock opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
