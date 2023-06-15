German American Bancorp Inc. Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

German American Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after buying an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $374.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.64. The stock has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

