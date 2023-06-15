German American Bancorp Inc. Has $23.75 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

German American Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,027 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,440,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 123,961 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $936,066,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.74.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $339.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

