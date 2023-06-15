Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher stock opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

