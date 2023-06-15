CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 288 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NEE opened at $73.40 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $148.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

