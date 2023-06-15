CoreFirst Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.