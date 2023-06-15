Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,242,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.1% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.83 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

