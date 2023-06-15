Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,044 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $323.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $327.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

