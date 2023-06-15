Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Apple comprises about 0.6% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $23,047,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 571,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $20,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

AAPL stock opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average is $154.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

