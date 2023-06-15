Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is German American Bancorp Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,063,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,033 shares of company stock worth $28,904,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.67 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

