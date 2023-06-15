6,540 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

