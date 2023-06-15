27,003 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,648,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a market cap of $419.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

