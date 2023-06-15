160,315 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.13.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

