Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

