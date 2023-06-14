State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 560.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

STT stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

