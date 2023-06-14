S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.