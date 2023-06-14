Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

