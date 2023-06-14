PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

